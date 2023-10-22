Russia handed over weapons and experience gained in war against Ukraine to Hamas – Intelligence

22.10.23

Russia was informed in advance of Hamas’s plans to attack Israel, so it supplied the terrorist group with weapons and trained Arab terrorists based on its experience of war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, said this in an interview with Espresso journalist Yehor Checherinda.

Regarding Iran’s alleged involvement in a planned Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, Yusov said that the United States has already officially said that it has no such information, so the Ukrainian agency also has no evidence.

However, Yusov confirmed the words of the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with Ukrainian Pravda about Russia’s participation in the preparation of the Hamas attack and the provision of Ukrainian trophy weapons captured in Ukraine to Arab terrorists.

“This is 100% accurate information. The whole world has seen the visits of Hamas representatives to Moscow. And they were official visits, and they were not hidden. And during these visits, they did not discuss the development of ballet and culture, climate protection, or some kind of Kremlin-Hamas friendship evenings. It is clear what both sides were interested in. There was interaction, and weapons were transferred – some models of small arms,” Yusov said.

He noted that Russia transferred weapons to Hamas before the latest attacks on Israel, meaning that Russia was informed of the attack. These allegations, he said, are confirmed by video footage of Russian language being spoken during the attacks on Israel, which, along with other allies, was also informed of the impending attack on the country.

Yusov also confirmed Budanov’s information about the training of Arab terrorists with FPV drones conducted by Russian instructors.

“It is 100% reliable. How did we find out? Operational information, intelligence work, and more. There is also international information exchange. Yes, Russian instructors, Russia, using the so-called PMCs (did this – ed.),” the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine stressed.

He stressed that there are no private military companies in Russia, and that what Russians call PMCs are part of the Russian special services. These structures operate with the support and full funding of the Russian budget or near-budget structures.

“After all, a person who looks like Putin confirmed this about Wagner’s PMC on live TV,” Yusov added.

According to him, PMCs perform tasks, including those of the military and political leadership of the Russian ruling regime, and have been in contact and interaction with Hamas long before the attack on Israel.

“The fact that today Hamas is using the experience, including that of the Russian-Ukrainian war, with knowledge of the matter is obvious, again, to many in the world,” Yusov said.

https://censor.net/en/news/3451032/russia_handed_over_weapons_and_experience_gained_in_war_against_ukraine_to_hamas_intelligence

