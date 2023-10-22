Putin is an old man, and Medvedev is shit: ex-propagandist Solovyov predicted the collapse of Russia (video)

Veronika Prokhorenko17:23, 22.10.23

Evgeny Satanovsky, who was recently fired by Soloviev due to an attack on Maria Zakharova, made a forecast about the period of collapse of Russia.

Russian propagandist Yevgeny Satanovsky, who recently worked on the Solovyov Live TV channel , made a prediction about the collapse of Russia after a scandalous dismissal.

As part of his “home” broadcast, Satanovsky announced that “hour X” for Russia would come in the 30s. According to him, the Russian Federation will not have a strong leader in the future: Putin is “aging”, and Medvedev, who was previously President of Russia instead of Putin, is an example of a “weak bastard” in power, Satanovsky said.

“For our country, “hour X”, the possibility of collapse, will be somewhere in the 30s. Because Putin is not eternal – he is aging. As always, strong leaders take on the weak, and Putin is very strong from the point of view of retaining power , although, this is a separate topic – what I think about how he runs the country, and how he selects personnel. Well, it means that from these personnel he will put some small, weak crap in his place. Look, Medvedev was an example,” Satanovsky said.

Satanovsky named the period of collapse of the Russian Federation

