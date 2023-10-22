Pro-Ukrainian resistance movement is growing fast in Crimea — intelligence representative Yusov

22 October, 2023

Andriy Yusov, from Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence, says there are many members of the resistance movement in the temporarily occupied Crimea who contribute to Ukrainian forces’ successful operations against Russian troops

He shared the information in an interview with Espreso.

“A large number of citizens are actively helping the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces with information and more. They often put themselves in danger,” Yusov said.

He emphasized that the pro-Ukrainian resistance movement in Crimea is actively developing, annoying Russian forces and producing effective results.

“There is a resistance movement in the occupied territories, it is actively developing, actively cooperating with the Security and Defense Forces, the Special Operations Forces of the Defence Intelligence, and the Security Service. It is producing very good results and is expanding. From various sources, from intercepts, from operational data, we can see how much the Ukrainian resistance movement in the occupied territories is annoying the occupiers,” said the Ukrainian intelligence representative.

Yusov emphasized that a huge number of special operations on the temporarily occupied peninsula would not have been possible without the national resistance and the great support of the Ukrainian local population, which “is waiting for the time of expulsion of the occupiers, the return of the legitimate Ukrainian government and army.”

In particular, this refers to operations to eliminate war criminals, traitors, collaborators, and sabotage in the occupied territories that disable military facilities.

In addition, when asked whether Ukraine could strike at an energy structure or social paramilitary facilities in Crimea, Yusov said that the actions of the Ukrainian defense forces should in no way harm the civilian population.

“But if we are talking about some logistics facilities that are used to support and supply the occupation corps, then these are legitimate targets that will be destroyed, including to save the lives of civilian Ukrainians,” the spokesman emphasized.

DIU Special Operations in Crimea

On the night of August 24, a joint special operation of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine with the support of the Ukrainian Navy took place in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Special forces landed on the shore near the settlements of Olenivka and Mayak. During the firefight, Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian troops. The Ukrainian national flag was again raised in Ukrainian Crimea.

In September, Yusov also reported that the Ukrainian special operation on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea was ongoing. However, the intelligence service did not disclose details.

On October 4, the DIU announced that an airborne operation had been carried out on the territory of Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia, during which the scouts struck at enemy forces. After completing the mission, the special forces successfully retreated.

Later, information was revealed that, during this operation in Crimea, one of the Ukrainian military was taken prisoner. Yusov then assured that Ukraine would do everything possible to ensure that every captured Ukrainian defender returned home.

https://global.espreso.tv/pro-ukrainian-resistance-movement-is-growing-fast-in-crimea-intelligence-representative-yusov

