Ignat about Kyiv air defense: this is question No. 1, but there is no need to go into detail

Nadia Pryshlyak12:45, 22.10.23

Ukraine does not have enough air defense systems, but many cities and critical infrastructure facilities are protected.

Protecting the capital of Ukraine , where there are many state institutions and enterprises, from enemy shelling is one of the priority issues.

Air Force Speaker Yuri Ignat said this during a telethon , answering a question about whether the enemy needs to know about the multi-level defense system of Kiev, which, in particular, was discussed by the head of the Kiev City Military Administration (KDVA) Sergei Popko.

Ignat noted that, unfortunately, enemy intelligence knows where and what is located. “But I am also inclined to believe that, apparently, there is no need to go into as much detail as we sometimes do publicly. The fact that Kiev is protected is clear. It must be protected. This is the city that the enemy would most like to capture. In there are many state institutions and enterprises in the capital, so protecting Kiev is the top No. 1 issue,” he said. At the same time, he added that not only the capital is protected today, but also many other cities, in particular, regional centers, cities with a population of over a million, and critical infrastructure facilities. At the same time, he added that today there are not enough air defense systems for Ukraine, in particular, medium-range systems. According to him, there are assurances from partners that they will be supplied.

Ignat noted that after the recent massive attack on Israel, the world has mobilized in the face of challenges to produce new air defense systems of various types that will be designed to repel air attack weapons, “in particular, Germany, France, the United States are developing, including universal installations, which can significantly help repel massive attacks by various means of attack,” said Ignat.

