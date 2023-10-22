“I saw there hacksaws, chainsaws, axes, machetes. Everything was covered in blood.”

Military medic Yuriy Armash about terror in russian torture camps.

Roman Sheremeta

Founding Rector of American University Kyiv | Professor of Economics at Case Western Reserve University | Co-Chair of Ukrainian American House

Oct 21

“I saw knives, chainsaws, axes, machetes there.” It was all in the blood”. Military doctor Yuri Armash about terror in Russian slaughterhouses.

Military doctor Yuri Armash spent over a year in Russian captivity. In particular, he was held in one of the most famous katívena of Kherson region, created by occupiers in the captured police department in new Kakhovka.

There he learned the stories of many people and how the Russian-built system of terror against peaceful local inhabitants works.

What kinds of torture apply the Russians

Interrogations started from day one. Conducted by their representatives of the fsb, the same. During interrogations, my face was covered and handcuffs were put on my hands behind my back.

They asked where the weapons were, how many people are in our intelligence group. They asked where our positions are, where we came from and for what purpose. Used a stitch: pulled the skin on my neck, pierced it and left the stitch hanging out so I could feel it.

Since I didn’t tell them what they wanted to hear because I couldn’t tell them nothing they started using the knife. Stabbed his leg. They took the knife and leaned it on the upper part of their leg until they felt the blade reaching the bone.

When the Russians realized that there would be no answer, they used “Tapik”, a military field phone. I had the wires pinched in his ears and spinning and spinning electrocuted until I screamed.

How the occupiers abused civilians

Since April 20, I began to be taken out to provide medical care to civilians, who were beaten badly by the Russians. I remember helping a woman of about 40 years old in one of the two bars in the basement. I was making a headband: a woman was beaten with a rubber stick.

Sometimes instead of bandage I had to wrap my head, arms, legs with a regular sheet. Used to be different. They broke my legs. Men under 35-40 years of age were especially abused.

Cabinet with closed tools of torture

Such cruelty as after February 24 I didn’t expect. Although I have seen a lot before but honestly I was shocked. At the Nova Kakhovka police station, I went into such offices and saw there something that scared me. I’ve seen knives, chainsaws, axes, machetes there. It was all in the blood.

The cabinet with closed torture equipment was located on the second floor of the police station, in the left wing. Such an ordinary office. But there were more secretive offices in the building that I wasn’t even led to.

Still in the police, the occupants forcibly cut tattoos from the bodies of detained civilians that they did not like. Some were removed with a knife, some were fired with a mangančívkoû. There was a person who did this specifically –

uncle Sasha. Although he was almost always wearing a mask, he was recognized by his voice.

The invaders raped even children

When in the police station there were burâati together with kalmikami, they often went to young girls – age up to 25-30 years. They even sorted them by age and placed in separate cameras. From time to time women were removed from the camera and brought into another wing. Girls were taken there at night and raped there.

When the Russians ran out of rotation, they used to go into cameras and raped women there. I had my camera nearby, it was all great to hear…

The worst case was with a 14-year-old girl held captive by Russians. She was very concealed that she was raped. Somehow we were taken for a walk and I saw her bleeding.

I asked what happened to her? She didn’t want to answer. I asked: “Did the Russian military do this? » She lowered her head silently. I assured her that no one would know about this except me. After that she said yes.

…………

Another post from Prof Sheremeta:

Thank you US for ATACMS. Next, we need to: 1. Confiscate $350 billions of the russian assets for Ukraine. 2. Designate russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

