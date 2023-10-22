His helicopters saved millions of lives and transported all US presidents: Igor Sikorsky – my family is purely Ukrainian

22.10.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Igor Sikorsky and some of his early helicopters

On October 26, 1972, the famous aircraft designer passed away

Igor Sikorsky made not one, but three successful careers in the field of aviation: in Kiev he created the world’s first multi-engine aircraft, in the USA he became famous for his “Flying Clippers”, and then revolutionized aeronautics by conceiving and developing several models of helicopters, for which the world called him “Mr. Helicopter”.

His contributions to aviation have earned him many awards. In 1952, then Secretary of the Air Force Thomas C. Philenter presented Sikorsky with the National Defense Transportation Award, saying that his role in the development of aviation could not be overstated, being both its giant and its pioneer. In 1966, the Air Force Association named him “Man of the Year,” and in 1967, the National Aeronautics Association awarded him the Wright Brothers Memorial Trophy.

In total, during his life he received more than 80 different awards and prizes. Sikorsky helicopters transport US presidents and royalty. In America, he is considered an American, in Russia – Russian, while Sikorsky’s roots are in Ukraine. This was stated by the aircraft designer himself, recalling that his grandfather and great-grandfather were priests in a village in the Kiev region. “My family is purely Ukrainian,” he said.

The old house where Igor Sikorsky once lived. Yaroslaviv Val Street 15-b, Kyiv

Helicopter with rubber engine

Igor Sikorsky was born on May 25 (June 6), 1889 in Kyiv, into a family of doctors. His father, Ivan Sikorsky, was a professor of psychology, his mother Maria Stefanovna, although she never worked a day in her specialty, also received a medical education. She took care of the house, family and raising five children – Igor had three sisters and a brother. Nevertheless, she also found time for art, without which she could not imagine her life. She was especially attracted to the work of Leonardo da Vinci – perhaps the drawings he made of aircraft – especially vertical take-off – so amazed and inspired the boy that he became interested in aircraft models. Igor made his first toy device when he was 12 years old – it was a helicopter with a rubber engine that could rise into the air. Igor’s invention was inspired by the historic flight of the Wright brothers, Wilbur and Orville, who were the first in the world to build a controlled, powered airplane.

The Sikorsky family, to the lower-right, Igor as a cadet.

In 1903, Sikorsky, having decided to make a career as a career military man, entered the St. Petersburg Naval Academy. But his interest in engineering forced him to resign three years later, after which he studied in Paris – at that time the recognized aviation center of Europe, and then entered the Kiev Polytechnic Institute, which now bears his name. However, despite his academic success, he very quickly realized that the theory he was taught had nothing in common with the practice he wanted to do, and submitted documents for expulsion. Since then, Sikorsky spent all his free and non-free time in his own laboratory-workshop.

From helicopters to airplanes

Sikorsky began construction of his first helicopter in May 1909, but this project was a failure. He took into account the mistakes made, and the next car was equipped with a more powerful engine. But, alas, this model could not fly either. Sikorsky looked at things realistically and understood that he did not have enough money and experience to succeed in helicopter manufacturing, and the level of technology, engines and materials existing at that time did not give him such an opportunity. He decided to wait until all his conditions were met – it took him 30 (!) years to satisfy them.

Mr. Sikorsky with a model of one of his helicopters.

In the meantime, Sikorsky began building aircraft. His first biplane, the S1, passed all tests and, despite insufficient engine power, was able to make a short flight. S2, S3, S5 – models followed one after another, and each subsequent one became more improved than the previous one. Finally, by the summer of 1911, his C-5 was able to stay in the air for more than an hour and rise into the air to a height of 450 meters. The subsequent series – S-6 – made the Sikorsky company a serious competitor for the supply of aircraft for the Russian army. Soon after this, the inventor took another giant professional step – his four-engine Le Grand aircraft became the forerunner of all modern bombers. It was followed by a larger aircraft, named after the legendary hero – “Ilya Muromets”.

To a new future – from an old barn on a poultry farm

The First World War and the subsequent revolution in Russia, according to Sikorsky, did not provide the opportunity to work in Europe, moreover, in his homeland the revolutionary government included him in the execution lists, so he could not return there. Igor Ivanovich decided to move to the USA – this country had long attracted him with its unprecedented industrial power and the incredible opportunities that it gave to people. In March 1919 he arrived in New York. But several years passed before Sikorsky was able to do his favorite thing again. At this time, the brilliant aircraft designer gave lectures to emigrants, the money for which was only enough for food and modest housing, and tried in vain to find a place in the declining production, and, therefore, the staff of the aviation industry. In the end, he and several of his fellow White Guard officers created their own company, Sikorsky Aero Engineering Corporation, and opened a store in… an old barn on a chicken farm in Long Island.

Igor Sikorsky at the airport in Paris, France.

In 1928, Sikorsky received American citizenship; in 1929, his company joined the United Aircraft Corporation with a plant in Bridgetown (Connecticut), which produced twin-engine C-38 amphibians. In 1931, the first C-40 American Clipper appeared, and in 1937, Pan American World Airways began trans-Pacific and trans-Atlantic cargo service using the S-42 manufactured by Sikorsky Aero Engeneering Corporation.

Igor Sikorsky in 1960.

Helicopters are like first love

By the end of the 1930s, the requirements for military and commercial air fleets had changed – large aircraft were no longer used, and Sikorsky returned to his first love – helicopters. Now he had access to the data that was so lacking in 1910, and at the beginning of 1939, having a well-trained engineering group under his command, he began construction of the VS-300 helicopter. On September 14, he took off and made his first flight – Sikorsky himself was at the controls. Throughout his career, the designer insisted that he should always make the first test flight himself. On May 6, 1941, he set an international endurance record in one of his machines, staying in the air for 1 hour, 32 minutes and 4 seconds.

Mr. Sikorsky test flew all his helicopters personally.

Sikorsky hardly foresaw that years later helicopters would be used in military operations; he believed that they would find application in industry and air trade, but above all he saw their potential in rescuing and providing assistance to people affected by natural disasters – fires, floods , hunger: according to his estimates, helicopters at that time saved more than 50 thousand lives. He saw the helicopter as an aircraft that would free aviation from its dependence on airports because they could take off and land vertically.

A Sikorsky Black Hawk on a special operation mission.

Sikorsky was not only an aircraft designer, but also a theologian and philosopher – he wrote three books on religion and philosophy. Igor Ivanovich also left for posterity his autobiography, which is called “The History of the Winged S.”. Igor Sikorsky passed away on October 26, 1972 – he died in his sleep, they say that God grants such death only to the righteous. During the funeral, those who saw him off on his last journey saw a symbolic sign in the sky – a cross drawn by the contrails of planes flying at an angle of 90 degrees to each other. The ashes of Igor Ivanovich Sikorsky rest in the city of Stratford, Connecticut, in the cemetery of St. John the Baptist, not far from the church that the famous aircraft designer built with his own money.

https://www.obozrevatel.com/novosti-obschestvo/ego-vertoletyi-spasli-millionyi-zhiznej-i-perevozili-vseh-prezidentov-ssha-igor-sikorskij-moj-rod-chisto-ukrainskij.htm

