Fedorov about the attacks of the Defense Forces: the invaders no longer have a deep rear in Zaporozhye

10/22/2023
The Russian occupiers in the occupied territories of the Zaporozhye region had an “explosive” week. As a result, they no longer have a “deep rear”.
The mayor of occupied Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, spoke about this during a telethon on the morning of October 22. He noted that the week began with the liquidation of the enemy base at the Berdyansk airfield, then the invaders got hit in the teeth in occupied Tokmak, twice in Melitopol and again in Berdyansk.
“It was super loud in every city in the ‘deep rear’ this week – in Melitopol, and in Berdyansk, and in Genichesk,” he said.
Fedorov added that Berdyansk brought the greatest losses to the enemy, since a large number of occupiers’ helicopters were destroyed at the airfield there, which were precisely one of the greatest threats to our military on the Zaporozhye front line.
“Yesterday there was also an explosion on the territory of temporarily occupied Berdyansk and precisely on the territory of the airfield, so the liquidation of the enemy continues there. But the most important thing is that the enemy already clearly understands that he does not have a deep rear in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporozhye region,” the mayor said Melitopol.
Fedorov added that the occupiers did not sleep peacefully for a single night thanks to the precise work of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Special Operations Forces, ATACMS missiles and Melitopol partisans, and promised that “to be continued.”
Now, he said, the occupiers are moving manpower and heavy equipment and dispersing them.
They began to place even more personnel on the Azov coast, on the territory of Genichesk, Kirillovka and Priazovsky, where the invaders set up the largest training bases. One of them is located in the territory between Berdyansk and Mariupol.
In addition, this week the enemy began to build another line of defense, Fedorov said.
“The enemy began to bring concrete structures and new shipments of “dragon teeth” by ship to the ports of Mariupol and Berdyansk in order to build new defensive structures,” he said.
The occupiers are preparing such lines between Berdyansk and Marupol, as well as in the direction of Polog and Tokmak.
As OBOZ.UA reported, in occupied Berdyansk on the evening of October 21, a powerful explosion occurred in the area of the airfield, which had already been attacked by ATACMS missiles several days ago.
Having no backup in the rear of an occupied territory brings many problems to the enemy. This means that their reserves are pretty much used up, or widely dispersed. This also gives more breathing room for both the Ukrainian partisans and special ops troops operating in the enemy’s rear.
If this were the Ukrainian side, I’d be deeply concerned about the report above.
“The enemy began to bring concrete structures and new shipments of “dragon teeth” by ship to the ports of Mariupol and Berdyansk in order to build new defensive structures,”
A very futile effort if you lack the manpower (meat puppet power) and equipment to back those defenses up with.
Don’t want to sound like a broken record, but every man and his dog knows that Ukraine needs to destroy that fucking bridge. Once that supply line is cut, the orcs logistics will be in disarray. Please Biden, overcome your fear and send Ukraine the tools to finish the job.