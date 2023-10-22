Fedorov about the attacks of the Defense Forces: the invaders no longer have a deep rear in Zaporozhye

10/22/2023

The Russian occupiers in the occupied territories of the Zaporozhye region had an “explosive” week. As a result, they no longer have a “deep rear”.

The mayor of occupied Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, spoke about this during a telethon on the morning of October 22. He noted that the week began with the liquidation of the enemy base at the Berdyansk airfield, then the invaders got hit in the teeth in occupied Tokmak, twice in Melitopol and again in Berdyansk.

“It was super loud in every city in the ‘deep rear’ this week – in Melitopol, and in Berdyansk, and in Genichesk,” he said.

Major strikes on the enemy in the occupied Zaporizhia region.

Fedorov added that Berdyansk brought the greatest losses to the enemy, since a large number of occupiers’ helicopters were destroyed at the airfield there, which were precisely one of the greatest threats to our military on the Zaporozhye front line.

“Yesterday there was also an explosion on the territory of temporarily occupied Berdyansk and precisely on the territory of the airfield, so the liquidation of the enemy continues there. But the most important thing is that the enemy already clearly understands that he does not have a deep rear in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporozhye region,” the mayor said Melitopol.

Fedorov added that the occupiers did not sleep peacefully for a single night thanks to the precise work of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Special Operations Forces, ATACMS missiles and Melitopol partisans, and promised that “to be continued.”

Now, he said, the occupiers are moving manpower and heavy equipment and dispersing them.

They began to place even more personnel on the Azov coast, on the territory of Genichesk, Kirillovka and Priazovsky, where the invaders set up the largest training bases. One of them is located in the territory between Berdyansk and Mariupol.

Enemy training bases.

In addition, this week the enemy began to build another line of defense, Fedorov said.

“The enemy began to bring concrete structures and new shipments of “dragon teeth” by ship to the ports of Mariupol and Berdyansk in order to build new defensive structures,” he said.

The occupiers are preparing such lines between Berdyansk and Marupol, as well as in the direction of Polog and Tokmak.

As OBOZ.UA reported, in occupied Berdyansk on the evening of October 21, a powerful explosion occurred in the area of ​​the airfield, which had already been attacked by ATACMS missiles several days ago.

