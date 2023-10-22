Explosions rocked Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Tehran

October 22, 2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

There were powerful explosions in Tehran / Collage 24 Channel

Powerful explosions occurred in the Iranian capital Tehran on the evening of October 21. It subsequently became known that loud noises were coming from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps building in the city.

Iranian opposition media reported this. According to preliminary data, the explosions could have been carried out by rebel forces operating in the Iranian capital, Channel 24 reports.

What we know about the explosions in Iran

Iranian opposition media released a video where several powerful explosions can be heard in Tehran. After the explosions, alarms went off in cars parked near the scene.







According to preliminary data, the building is located in the North-East of Tehran. At the time of the explosion, there were units of the Iranian armed forces – the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – there.

It is not yet known whether there were casualties among Iranian militants or damage to the building where the explosion occurred. In addition, Iranian authorities have not yet commented on the explosions in the building of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The last time there were explosions in Iran was in January 2023

In Iran, on the night of January 29, several powerful explosions were heard at military installations in the country. The authorities announced a possible attack by drones on Iranian targets.

The loud sounds of explosions were confirmed by the Iranian Ministry of Defense, on whose website a message about the events in the country briefly appeared. The ministry noted that the damage from the strikes was supposedly insignificant.

Explosions also occurred on January 30. According to preliminary data, then in the city of Mehabad there were explosions after the drone of planes, and a powerful fire broke out, and a convoy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was hit on the border of Syria and Iraq.

The Al Arabya publication stated that the United States Navy may have been involved in the shelling, which could have attacked a warehouse where ballistic missiles were stored. Some media also spoke about the involvement of Israel in these attacks, which could have launched its own military operation.

https://24tv.ua/ru/vzryvy-tegerane-21-oktjabrja-ataki-poterpel-korpus-strazhej-islamskoj_n2416563

Like this: Like Loading...