Bill B.

End Time Prophecy with Israel. THIS is Next… (video commentary)

10/22/2023

Source: Kwak Brothers Freedom Files

One comment

  1. This is not someone I’ve ever heard of. Was also an odd unexpected source to glean this from. But I did find it interesting his talking about current, and prophetic events. Also a rudimentary exploration of Ezekiel 38, with a hint towards chapter 39.
    I have not watched any of his other videos so unknown if it stays solid or gets ‘wonky’.

    Reply

Enter comments here: