Bill B.

Day 606: Operator Starsky 🇺🇦 (video)

20/22/2023

About the author My name is Starsky. I’m a Ukrainian National Guardsman, blogger, and warhipster. I dedicate this channel to the international community of people who support Ukraine in it’s liberating struggle against russian aggression.

One comment

  1. A sombre edition of OS’s blog today.
    It informs all people with a heart and soul of the size of the existential threat to Ukraine of putinaZi RuZZia. Up to 80% of the population of this evil shithole have the same demonic hatred for Ukraine that Hamas has for Israel.
    It’s a forever war, like Korea.
    When putler dies; either by natural causes, execution or assassination, it’s highly likely that another genocidal monster will take over.
    So the allies must prepare for a demilitarized zone, permanent Budapest signatories bases and an independent nuclear deterrent for Ukraine.
    But first Ukraine must be given the means to inflict a crippling defeat on putlerstan.

