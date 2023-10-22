Day 606: Operator Starsky 🇺🇦 (video)

20/22/2023
A sombre edition of OS’s blog today.
It informs all people with a heart and soul of the size of the existential threat to Ukraine of putinaZi RuZZia. Up to 80% of the population of this evil shithole have the same demonic hatred for Ukraine that Hamas has for Israel.
It’s a forever war, like Korea.
When putler dies; either by natural causes, execution or assassination, it’s highly likely that another genocidal monster will take over.
So the allies must prepare for a demilitarized zone, permanent Budapest signatories bases and an independent nuclear deterrent for Ukraine.
But first Ukraine must be given the means to inflict a crippling defeat on putlerstan.