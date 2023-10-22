Danilov on ban of UOC-MP: We are talking about institution that participates in war on side of Russia 



The Ukrainian people will not forget the MPs who did not vote in the first reading for the bill that would ban the UOC of the Moscow Patriarchate, said Oleksii Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. It is not about the church, but about an institution that is “directly involved in the war” on the side of Russia

“The number of votes (267 votes in favor – Ed.) that this draft law received means that today there is a strong enough cushion for MPs to eventually vote for it. We mean that the people of Ukraine will not forget about those MPs who will not participate in this and will not vote for this law. Moreover, I am surprised by the MPs who support the Moscow Church in our country,” Danilov said, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

He emphasized that it is not about the church, but about an institution that “directly participates in the war on the side of our enemy, which has a leadership in Moscow that calls for killing our citizens, killing our children.”

“We have nothing to do with religion. If you want to communicate with God, communicate as much as you want. But to spread and impose institutions here that work directly with the center in Moscow is an unacceptable thing, and this will be stopped. But everything is done within the law,” explained the NSDC Secretary.

He added that the final version of the law will be after the second reading, then it will be possible to analyze and understand how “everything will happen legally.”

As reported, the government proposed this model of banning the UOC-MP. The State Service for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience determines through an examination that a particular religious organization has its center in Russia. It issues an order to eliminate the violation. If the order does not work, the organization goes to court and asks for a ban on the activities of such a religious organization.

A religious expert examination of the UOC-MP statute was conducted in January 2023 and found that it was in compliance with the law: The Ukrainian Orthodox Church-MP continues to be subordinate to the Russian Orthodox Church.

https://censor.net/en/news/3450927/danilov_on_ban_of_uocmp_we_are_talking_about_institution_that_participates_in_war_on_side_of_russia

