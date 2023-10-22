Biden Says Success Of Ukraine, Israel ‘Vital’ To U.S. National Security

U.S. President Joe Biden wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the success of Ukraine and Israel in their current wars is “vital to our national security.” Writing on October 21, Biden said “history has taught us that when terrorists and dictators don’t pay a price, they cause more death and destruction.” He cautioned Americans not to view the conflicts as “far away.” During a speech on October 19, Biden urged continued support for both countries and the following day he announced he would request $60 billion in new aid for Ukraine and $10 billion for Israel. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.

