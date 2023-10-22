Biden Says Success Of Ukraine, Israel ‘Vital’ To U.S. National Security

U.S. President Joe Biden wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the success of Ukraine and Israel in their current wars is “vital to our national security.” Writing on October 21, Biden said “history has taught us that when terrorists and dictators don’t pay a price, they cause more death and destruction.” He cautioned Americans not to view the conflicts as “far away.” During a speech on October 19, Biden urged continued support for both countries and the following day he announced he would request $60 billion in new aid for Ukraine and $10 billion for Israel. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
https://www.rferl.org/a/biden-success-ukraine-israel-us-national-security/32648662.html
3 comments
Hollow words Joe. Unless you give Ukraine the weapons it needs, the terrorists won’t pay any price.
Of course, Ukraine’s victory is vital to us. So why the lethargic aid ALL THE TIME?
If Biden had been as swift and decisive with Ukraine as with Israel now, the war in Ukraine could already be over. This fact is ad nauseam!
You would think that the US would want this war to end quickly, that way the military aid won’t be needed, and the whiners can find something else to moan about.