October 20, 2023

Ukrainian tank crews are rolling into battle with the Swedish version of the German Leopard 2 tank. Crews underwent accelerated training in Sweden to master the advanced capabilities of the modern weapon. Current Time correspondent Oleksiy Prodayvoda visited Ukrainian troops near the front line who say Russian forces fear the tank’s high-precision, armor-piercing shells.

https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-war-sweden-leopard-tanks-front-line/32646973.html

