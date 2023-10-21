The Ukrainian Armed Forces advanced on the left bank of the Kherson region and gained a foothold – analysts

21.10.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Over the past day, October 20, the Defense Forces managed to advance in the Kherson region. Having carried out a large-scale ground operation, they established their presence on the eastern bank of the Dnieper.

This is discussed in the analysis of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW). It is noted that according to geolocation footage, Ukrainian forces have advanced to northeastern Krynki, which is 27 km east of the city of Kherson and 2 km from the Dnieper River.

Russian military bloggers confirmed the presence of Ukrainian troops near Krynki and Antonovskoe highways and railway bridges. Another propagandist claimed that our defenders had temporarily advanced further to the populated area up to the Cossack Camps-Krynki-Korsunka road. However, Russian airstrikes drove them back to the northern outskirts of the village.

Another “military correspondent” reported fighting near Peschanivka, located 14 km east of Kherson and 4 km from the Dnieper, and on the southern outskirts of the settlement, according to him, a Ukrainian DRG is operating.

Analysts noted that one of the Russian military bloggers wrote about the presence of Ukrainian forces in Peschanivka on October 18.

“However, ISW did not observe any visual confirmation that Ukrainian forces were holding positions in populated areas on the eastern bank other than Krynki,” the analyst concluded.

As OBOZ.UA reported:

– The day before, ISW noted that the Russians raised a panic due to larger-than-usual ground operations of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the left bank of the Kherson region. The occupiers note that Ukrainians maintain a limited presence in some areas near the shoreline of the Dnieper River and the Antonovsky railway bridge.

– Russia stated that on October 17-18, company units of two Ukrainian marine infantry brigades carried out an assault across the Dnieper to the left bank of the Kherson region. Propagandists were concerned about the continued activity of Ukrainian defense forces in the area.

