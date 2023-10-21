The Russians hit the terminal of “Nova Poshta” in Kharkiv Oblast, killing six people

Inna Andalitska23:50, 21.10.23

Currently, at least 14 victims are known, and the rescue operation is ongoing.

In the evening of Saturday, October 21, 2023, Russian aggressors attacked the Kharkiv region and targeted the post office terminal. At least 14 injured and six dead are currently known.

“Kharkiv region. A Russian missile hit the Novaya Poshta terminal. It is an ordinary civilian object. Unfortunately, there are casualties. My condolences to the family and friends! As of now, 13 victims are known,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in Telegram .

He added that all services are working on the spot, the rescue operation is ongoing.

Shelling of Kharkiv regionShelling of Kharkiv region

Zelensky stressed that it is necessary to increase the pressure on the terrorist state, as well as respond to Russian terror every day with our results on the front lines.

“We need to strengthen the unity of the world in the fight against terror even more. And we are doing it. Russia will not be able to achieve anything with terror and murders. There is only one end for all terrorists: responsibility for what they have done,” the president wrote.

Updated: Oleg Sinegubov, head of Kharkiv OVA, reported that six people died, 14 were hospitalized with injuries.

“Among the victims, there are people in serious condition. Doctors are providing all the necessary assistance. Professional services continue to work on the spot and eliminate the consequences. This is an exclusively civilian object, the Russians have committed yet another terror against the civilian population of Kharkiv region!” – he emphasized.

Shelling of Khariv Oblast

As UNIAN reported, on the evening of Saturday, October 21, 2023, the Russian occupying forces once again shelled Kharkiv. The head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Synegubov called on people to stay in shelters in Telegram, noting that the occupiers are striking.

At 10:16 p.m., the head of the Kharkiv military garrison, Serhiy Melnyk (General Marcel), reported that there were no more missiles in the air at that time.

“The threat of new missile strikes remains, so do not leave the shelter until the air threat is cleared. Information about the victims and destruction is being established,” he clarified.

Later, Melnyk added that the enemy struck the Kharkiv region from Belgorod with the S-300 air defense system.

