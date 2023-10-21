The Russians are targeting repair crews of Ukrainian energy companies: what is known

Dmytro Schwartz21:58, 21.10.23

For this, the Russian invaders use almost the entire available arsenal.

The Russian military deliberately and purposefully fire at the repair crews of Ukrainian energy workers who are trying to restore electricity supply in the war zone, the territories bordering the Russian Federation and in the frontline regions.

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko stated this in an interview on the broadcast of the information telethon.

“Unfortunately, we see a situation where the Russians are targeting our energy brigades who are trying to restore electricity in certain populated areas. And they are waiting for our specialists to come out, start work, and targetfully use artillery, drones, everything they have in the arsenal to kill energy workers, although they clearly see that they are not military,” he said.

According to Galushchenko, such a problem is recorded in many regions of Ukraine.

“These are Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions. Unfortunately, there are many such regions. And the actions of terrorists are the same in all these regions – there are deliberate attacks on our specialists,” Galushchenko added.

Preparation of Ukraine for winter

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that this winter the Russian invaders will try to destroy the domestic energy system . According to him, the authorities are fully aware of this danger.

It was also reported that the enemy is stockpiling “Calibers” for strikes on Ukraine throughout the heating season . Such a statement was made by the head of the press center of the Defense Forces of the South, Nataliya Humenyuk, noting that the fact that the Russians are not using sea-based missiles now may indicate that they are preparing a certain potential for autumn and winter.

