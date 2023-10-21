Nadia Pryshlyak18:28, 21.10.23

It is about the establishment of three polygons.

The Russian invaders plan to build three landfills in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to store waste, including from the Rostov region (Russia).

This was reported by the Center of National Resistance. It is noted that we are talking about landfills, not waste processing plants. “In the Rostov region itself, the idea of ​​creating a new landfill was abandoned due to protests by local residents, and therefore the problem is being solved at the expense of TOT,” – the CNS notes. Currently, the enemy is developing project documentation for the creation of testing grounds.

The Central Committee emphasizes that the occupiers are worsening the ecological situation on the TOT and all those involved in this crime are known and will bear responsibility for their actions in accordance with the legislation of Ukraine after the de-occupation of the region.

