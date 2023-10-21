Spectacular detonation of ammunition of enemy TOS 1-A “Solntsepek” after attack of Ukrainian drone.

20.10.23

Soldiers of the 59th Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakov Handziuk with the help of a kamikaze drone destroyed the enemy flamethrower system TOS 1-A “Solntsepek” in the Donetsk region

According to Censor.NET, a video of the hit and the spectacular detonation of the flamethrower system’s ammunition was posted on social media.

“In Donetsk region, the fighters of the 59th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk managed to detect and destroy a heavy flamethrower system TOS 1-A “Solntsepek” of the Russian occupants using an FPV drone. The installation, worth $15 million, after the enchanting detonation of thermobaric ammunition, turned into scrap metal and ash, probably left only from the enemy crew,” the commentary to the video reads.

TOS is a family of Russian heavy flamethrower systems of 220-mm caliber. They fire incendiary or thermobaric ammunition.

https://censor.net/en/video_news/3450753/spectacular_detonation_of_ammunition_of_enemy_tos_1a_solntsepek_after_attack_of_ukrainian_drone_video

