Powerful explosion rocks Berdiansk

A powerful explosion thundered in temporarily occupied Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 21 October.
Source: Viktoriia Halitsyna, Head of Berdiansk City Military Administration; Ivan Fedorov, the Mayor of Melitopol on Telegram
Quote from Halitsyna: “There was an explosion in Berdiansk. Residents report that it was loud in all the city’s districts.
We are waiting for details and official confirmation from the military.”
Details: Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov, citing residents, also reported a powerful explosion in Berdiansk and posted a photo of the strike’s aftermath.
Would the orcs be stupid enough to send more choppers, to replace the ones Ukraine destroyed?
Hmm … yup, they probably are.
Or, Ukraine found another juicy target to demolish.