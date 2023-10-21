Powerful explosion rocks Berdiansk

A powerful explosion thundered in temporarily occupied Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 21 October.

Source: Viktoriia Halitsyna, Head of Berdiansk City Military Administration; Ivan Fedorov, the Mayor of Melitopol on Telegram

Quote from Halitsyna: “There was an explosion in Berdiansk. Residents report that it was loud in all the city’s districts.

We are waiting for details and official confirmation from the military.”

Details: Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov, citing residents, also reported a powerful explosion in Berdiansk and posted a photo of the strike’s aftermath.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/10/21/7425132/

