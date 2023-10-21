Occupiers do not stop trying to take Avdiivka. During day in Taurian direction, Russian losses amount to 496 people and 50 units of military equipment, – Defense Forces 

21.10.23

In the Avdiivka direction, enemy activity has decreased somewhat, but the occupiers do not stop trying to capture Avdiivka.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, the spokesman of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria region, Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, announced this on the air of the telethon.

“In the Avdiivka direction, the activity of the enemy has decreased somewhat, but it continues to move forward. The enemy does not stop trying to take Avdiivka. Our soldiers there are firmly holding the defense,” he said.

According to Shtupun’s information, in the past day, the enemy launched 1 missile and 4 air strikes in the Tavria direction.

“Most of them are GABs, and they are precisely in the Avdiivka direction,” he noted. Source: https://censor.net/en/n3450895

In total, over the past 24 hours, 53 combat clashes took place in the Tavria direction and the enemy fired 685 artillery shells, the Defense Forces destroyed 11 tanks and 29 armored fighting vehicles, and approximately 80% of them were in the Donetsk region, Shtupun said.

He reported that the offensive actions of the occupiers in the districts of Novokalynovo, Stepovo, and Pervomaiske were unsuccessful over the past day. The enemy also conducted assaults near Maryinka and Novomykhailivka without success. About 20 attacks were repelled there.

If we talk about the Shakhtarske and Zaporizhzhia directions, then, according to Shtupun, attacks were repelled there in the areas of Zolota Nyva, Staromayorske, Poltavka, and Robotyne. Near Robotyne, the enemy tries to restore the lost position, but without success.

The spokesperson of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the Tavrya direction also said that the artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 1,244 fire missions during the day.

The total losses of the enemy last day amounted to 496 people, two occupiers surrendered, and 50 units of military equipment were destroyed.

https://censor.net/en/news/3450895/occupiers_do_not_stop_trying_to_take_avdiivka_during_day_in_taurian_direction_russian_losses_amount

Like this: Like Loading...