Bill B.

New Data: More Than 20 Helicopters Are Damaged And Destroyed At Berdyansk and Luhansk Strike (video)

10/21/2023

Devastating Blow

© Warthog Defense 2023

2 comments

  1. Not to be outdone. The orcs released this statement yesterday from their ministry of fairytales. Of course the evidence or any other details are invisible to everyone except russians.

    “Seven Ukrainian MiG-29 aircraft were intercepted and neutralized by Russian air defense systems and fighter jets on October 20, as confirmed by the Ministry of Defense.”

    Reply

Enter comments here: