Join me in the anti-savagery movement.

Christopher Bakes

Trial Attorney | Keynote Speaker | Many Topics, Including Yours

Oct 21

We are taking controversial positions.

We oppose beheadings, rapes, forced castration, murder, terrorizing civilians, child kidnappings, anti-Semitism, dictators, and torture.

Naturally that brings us into direct opposition to –

Iran -Greta Thunberg, -Black Lives Matter Chicago, -51 student groups at Harvard, -UC Davis trans professor Jemmy deCristo, -NYU Law School Bar Association President Ryna Workman, -Rep. Cori Bush, -Rep. Ilhan Omar, -Rep. Rashida Tlaib, -Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, -former Citibank employee Nozima Husainiva, -the USSR, -Russia -China

and the now deceased Reich Chancellor of Germany.

