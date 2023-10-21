In the Kherson region during the occupation, Russians raped a 16-year-old pregnant girl and three grandmothers, – UN

Marta Gichko14:28, 21.10.23

During some cases of rape, relatives of the victims were present.

During the occupation of part of the Kherson region, the Russian occupiers committed a number of war crimes related to sexual violence. The independent international commission for the investigation of crimes in Ukraine recorded the facts of violence even against a pregnant 16-year-old girl.

According to the report of the commission presented by the UN General Assembly, the Russians broke into the houses of the victims and threatened them with weapons. Between March 2022 and July 2022, a pregnant 16-year-old girl and women between the ages of 19 and 83 were documented as victims of sexual crimes.

Russians committed rape using physical force or psychological coercion, threatening the victims and their relatives with weapons. It was also established that in some cases the same criminal raped the victim two or more times. The commission found that Russian inhumans killed the raped woman and her husband after they reported the crime.

In addition, independent investigators found that the Russians brutally beat, strangled and stabbed victims of sexual violence. In some cases, members of the victim’s family were present during the rape.

In March 2022, a Russian terrorist broke into the house of an 83-year-old woman, suspected her of cooperation with the Armed Forces, beat the woman, ordered her to undress and raped her. At the same time, the invader threatened to rape the woman’s roommate.

