Germany to finance master plan for restoration of Mykolaiv

As part of the international project for the reconstruction of Ukrainian cities #UN4Kharkiv, Germany will provide financial support for drafting a master plan for the reconstruction of Mykolaiv.

This was reported by the press service of the Mykolaiv City Council, Ukrinform saw.

On October 21, the State Secretary of the Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany Jochen Flasbarth and German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jäger came to Mykolaiv on a working visit.

Together with Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych, the distinguished guests discussed the prospects of cooperation and coordination of efforts for Mykolaiv’s reconstruction and development.

Germany has already joined the international project of reconstruction of Ukrainian cities #UN4Kharkiv-Mykolaiv, which is coordinated by the UN Economic Commission for Europe.

“Within the framework of the project, master plans are being drafted for Mykolaiv and Kharkiv with the prospect of assistance in the further implementation of initiatives. Jochen Flasbarth announced financial support from Germany to the international project,” the council reports.

The Mykolaiv City Council also noted that the work on the master plan, as a strategic document for the recovery of Mykolaiv, is a clear sign for the international business community that the city is open to cooperation.

“It’s nice to be in Mykolaiv and get to know the city better, which is planning its future amid the war. As you know, Germany provides comprehensive assistance to Ukraine, supporting key areas of the economy. I’m glad that the people of Mykolaiv see reconstruction as a chance to change their environment to an even more innovative and sustainable one,” said Jochen Flasbarth.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a working meeting in Mykolaiv on current issues of security and vital activities in the region.

