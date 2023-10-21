Elena Manchega from Utah

Ukrainian People Magazine

(Imperfect Translation) :

American Lenny Manchego from Utah 22 years old. In the Homeland, a girl got a paramedic education and decided that she would best use her knowledge in Ukraine, saving wounded defenders. Yes, Elena joined the Second International Legion of Defense of Ukraine.

” this is the only thing that was not that difficult, but added obstacles – it’s ignorance of the Ukrainian language. But, in my opinion, takmed is like repairing cars – everything is universal. I don’t have to speak Ukrainian to be able to repair cars,” says the girl.

In the words of Ґленна, the sincerity and openness of Ukrainians makes her feel home comfort.

“Indeed, I understand a maximum of five words in Ukrainian, but even this short and pleasant interaction between people in conversation seems to take me to my native America. And this is the biggest surprise to me, as we’re literally on the other side of the globe, the cultures must be drastically different, but the people here share my American, spirit. Therefore Ukraine is like a second home for me,” says a paramedic.

The American says she does not feel like she is at work as her brothers have become her second family.

“I feel like we are connected on one thing, working together to save the others. I’m going on vacation next month and sure will miss the guys and girls, calling everyday to check on there business. And how else is it? “We all live together, we have shared cars – it’s like in one big family,” shares Helen.

According to the girl, sometimes she finds it hard to control her own fear when she and her team come under enemy fire. But always tries to do her best so that panic does not fill her mind.

” during the first medical evacuation was a situation when at the place of collection we waited 8 injured from different units. Then between ours and the car of the unit, which we helped, flew a shell from “grad”. At that point I thought I was gonna die. Nothing to see – everything was in the dirt and dirt. Fortunately, no one was hurt, but then in my head I said goodbye to all relatives,” says paramedic.

Helen says that her family accepted her decision to be in Ukraine with sadness, but knew she would not change it.

“My mom understands why I left, but she’s still not happy about it.” Although she writes that she is very proud of me every day. My aunt and grandmother, while trying to get a hold of me, sending me posts and updates of people dying in Ukraine. But my decision was firm. Now mom calls me only when it’s something urgent, for example when she can’t remember the Wi-Fi password, and so we just chat,” says the girl.

