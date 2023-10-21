Activation of Russians in the Avdiivka area: Garmash spoke about Putin’s new order

Violetta Orlova23:10, 21.10.23

During the offensive, enemy losses are five times higher than during the defense, the journalist noted.

The activation of the Russian occupation forces in the Avdiiv region is connected with the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered the capture of the entire Donetsk region by December 31, 2023. Such a statement was made by the journalist, president of the Center for Social Prospects Research of Donbas, Serhii Garmash.

“The enemy actually began offensive operations, and during the offensive the losses are five times higher than during the defense. They are now trying to take Avdiyivka, go to Kupyansk, and, accordingly, while conducting offensive operations, they suffer heavy losses. They returned in fact, to the practice of “meat assaults”, he said on the air of the FREEDOM TV channel .

According to Harmash, the head of the Kremlin needs Russian troops to enter the administrative borders of Donetsk region in order to start the negotiation process, after which the dictator hopes to freeze the war.

“I think this is due to the fact that the task has been set to reach the borders of the Donetsk region by December 31, because before that Putin cannot start talking about any negotiation processes. After all, Russia agrees to negotiations taking into account the formed territorial reality, but for now it is not satisfied with the formed territorial reality until it “liberates” the entire Donetsk region. Putin really needs to go to these borders in order to start political processes that will allow the conflict to actually freeze. He needs it now. And therefore, intensified attempts are now being made to fulfill this order. And that’s why we see these “meat assaults” and really much greater losses,” he summarized.

