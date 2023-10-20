Ukrainian resistance strikes Russian looters in occupied Melitopol

Ukrainian partisans blew up a car, in which Russians were loading the loot from an empty apartment during another night hunt.

Ukrainian partisans in occupied Melitopol blew up a car with Russian occupiers, who regularly robbed empty apartments in the city, Melitopol’s exiled Mayor Ivan Fedorov said

According to Fedorov, Russians regularly monitored and looted empty apartments in the city. Meanwhile, Ukrainian resistance forces were tracking the Russian occupiers.

“The explosion occurred during another Russians’ night hunt in the Aviamistechko district while they were loading the loot into the car,” Fedorov wrote in Telegram.

Russian media based in Melitopol reported that the explosion occurred in Hvardiiska Street and was caused by a “short circuit” in the vehicle, which allegedly ignited the fuel. It reported that there were no casualties.

Recently, on 13 October, Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces targeted and destroyed a Russian supply train in Russian-occupied Melitopol, disrupting Russian logistics on the Zaporizhzhia frontline.

Ukraine’s Resistance Center provided further details, reporting the supply train travelled daily from Crimea to Melitopol and Dniprorudne, carrying ammunition, fuel, and looted goods. The controlled explosion damaged 150 meters of track and a locomotive. According to the Resistance Center, that was the Zaporizhzhia partisans’ 10th successful railway sabotage this year.

Melitopol, a city with a pre-war population of about 150,000 people, has been occupied since March 2022.

Like this: Like Loading...