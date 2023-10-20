Ukraine uses frozen assets of Russian banks to pay compensation – Shuliak

20.10.2023 14:55

The blocked assets of the Russian banks, which were operating in Ukraine, have been used, among other things, to pay compensation to Ukrainians whose houses were destroyed or damaged due to hostilities.

The relevant statement was made by Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning, Leader of the Servant of the People party Olena Shuliak in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“As of today, in order to pay compensation, we used only the seized assets of the Russian banks, which were operating on the territory of Ukraine. The highest sum came from a subsidiary of Russia’s Sberbank, which operated in Ukraine,” Shuliak told.

She expressed hope that the Russian assets, which had been frozen in other countries, would be transferred to Ukraine and directed to Ukrainians as compensation payments.

A reminder that a total of UAH 4.4 billion was directed as compensation payments to Ukrainians whose houses had been affected by Russian attacks.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...