U.S.-EU Summit: Russia must compensate for damage caused to Ukraine

Russia must cease its aggression and must bear the legal consequences of all its internationally wrongful acts, including compensation for the damage caused to Ukraine.

The relevant Joint Statement was published on the website of the European Council, following the U.S.- EU Summit in Washington, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Russia must cease its aggression and must bear the legal consequences of all its internationally wrongful acts, including compensation for the damage caused to Ukraine. We are united in our determination to ensure full accountability,” the document reads.

In light of the urgency of disrupting Russia’s attempts to destroy the Ukrainian economy and Russia’s continued failure to abide by its international law obligations, the United States and the European Union, together with their allies, are convening their experts to explore options to compensate Ukraine in a timely manner for the loss, injury, and damage resulting from Russia’s aggression.

“We are exploring all possible avenues to aid Ukraine, consistent with our respective legal systems and international law,” U.S. and EU leaders noted.

Additionally, the United States and the European Union working together with the global community to address the energy, economic, and food security challenges caused by Russia’s war of choice, which are particularly acute in the most vulnerable developing countries.

“We condemn Russia’s attempts to block food exports and its attacks on Ukraine’s grain storage and shipment facilities since its withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative. The EU’s Solidarity Lanes remain instrumental in bolstering global food security,” U.S. and EU leaders stressed.

The Summit participants mentioned that, as part of their efforts to aid Ukraine, in the short term, they will explore how any extraordinary revenues held by private entities stemming directly from immobilized Russian sovereign assets, where those extraordinary revenues are not required to meet obligations towards Russia under applicable laws, could be directed to support Ukraine and its recovery and reconstruction in compliance with applicable laws.

A reminder that the U.S.-EU Summit was held in Washington on October 20, 2023.

