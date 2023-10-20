The Russians at the front do not have enough reserves, they are being destroyed by the Armed Forces, – ISW

Evgenia Sokolenko06:46, 20.10.23

The Armed Forces inflicted heavy losses on the Russian troops in many critical areas of the front line.

The armed forces of Ukraine purposefully conduct offensive operations to deplete the limited reserves of the occupying forces. At the same time, the defenders themselves keep their own reserves as much as possible.

According to US analysts in the ISW report, the Russian military is largely lacking the high-quality reserves it is trying hard to create. According to experts, the Armed Forces entered the battle against the overwhelming forces of the enemy, but inflicted heavy losses on many critical areas of the front line.

Royal Institute of Armed Forces analyst Jack Watling added that as long as Ukrainian forces can continue to inflict high levels of casualties on Russian forces, “it becomes possible to stifle Russia’s ability to train sufficient new troops.

The war in Ukraine – the latest news

According to the General Staff, Russia’s losses in the war against Ukraine have already amounted to about 290,680 people killed.

American long-range ATACMS missiles , with which the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck Russian airfields in the occupied territory, “significantly change the rules of the game.” Now the enemy is forced to withdraw its warehouses and airfields even further.

The armed forces of Ukraine repelled dozens of enemy attacks in several directions. During the past 24 hours, more than 70 combat clashes took place.

