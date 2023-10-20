The Crimean bridge is closed, there are explosions in Sevastopol: what is known now

Kateryna Schwartz18:08, 20.10.23

An air alert has been declared in the city.

On the evening of Friday, October 20, a series of loud explosions rang out in temporarily occupied Sevastopol in Crimea , local Telegram channels reported.

An air alert has been announced in the city, according to the Telegram channel of the so-called “governor” Mykhailo Razvozhaev.

Residents were urged to close windows tightly, shut off gas and water, turn off electricity and hide in rooms with load-bearing walls. People on the streets are advised to take shelter.

In addition, Razvozhaev stated that smoke can be seen in the area of ​​Sevastopol Bay, according to him, “it is the military using the means of camouflage.”

“I remind you that the smell is unpleasant, but it is absolutely safe,” he wrote.

Before that, there was information that the occupiers had closed the Crimean bridge due to the threat of a missile attack. And it was reported about rocket launches from the Mykolaiv region.

Updated at 18:30 . Crimean pro-Russian media reports that four missiles were shot down.

Updated at 18:15 . The guerrilla movement ATESH reports four explosions in Dzhankoya.

“It seems that everything went where it should,” the message says .

Explosions in Dzhanka / photo ATESH



Updated at 18:11 . The occupying authorities of Sevastopol reported that the missile had been shot down.

“The air defense system is operating in Sevastopol. According to preliminary data, a missile was shot down over the sea in the Lyubimivka area. All services continue to monitor the situation,” wrote the so-called “governor” Mykhailo Razvozhaeva.

