The Russian woman demonstrates on the network that “everything is fine” with her.

In Ukraine , a Russian occupier-doctor from the Volgograd region was ” double-hunted “. His wife seems to be happy about this news.

As OSINT expert Irakli Komakhidze reported , propaganda media are writing about the liquidation of the “prominent” cardiologist Oleksandr Nazarov. The 52-year-old “mobic” served in the rank of senior lieutenant as the commander of a medical platoon.

However, Nazarov’s patients do not consider him such an “outstanding” doctor. Among the reviews, there is only one positive one, and his work account has the status “Reduced rating: the doctor did not confirm the experience, category and academic degree.”

Doctor rating / OSINT Georgia

The cardiologist is survived by a young widow, Liana Nazarova-Romanenko, who is quite active in social networks.

“Optimism cannot be borrowed from the widow of an eSVeO cardiologist. She is not observed to be in a euphoric mood, on the contrary – the widow is full of optimism and has the status of “Everything is great!!!”” added the expert ironically.

Widow status / OSINT Georgia

