“Sh*ra who drinks a lot”: the propagandist “smacked” the scandalous Zakharova (video)

He was angered by the statements of the representative of the Foreign Ministry regarding Israel.

Propagandist from the Solovyov Live channel Yevhen Satanovsky called the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova a “drunk scumbag.”

A fragment of the broadcast appeared online. The propagandist lost control of his emotions when he commented on Zakharova’s anti-Israeli statements in support of the actions of Hamas.

“Here’s Masha Zakharova, who doesn’t like Jews very much, and she can’t stand Israel. What’s more, she doesn’t hide it… Another scumbag who drinks a lot. Nevertheless, she is the speaker of our Ministry of Foreign Affairs.” , – said Satanovsky.

What Zakharova said about Israel

Maria Zakharova distinguished herself with several statements regarding the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian terrorists Hamas. In particular, she said that the US “has already done what it could” in the situation surrounding the escalation of the conflict, now the whole world will have to “rake out” the consequences of this policy.

After an attack on a hospital in Gaza, as a result of which hundreds of people died, Zakharova hinted that only Israel bears responsibility for this. According to her, Israel “excuses itself poorly”. The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation demanded “convincing evidence” of non-involvement in this attack.

