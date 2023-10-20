Yevgeny Satanovsky, a well-known Russian propagandist associated with the “Solovyov Live” show, has launched a scathing attack against Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for her heavy drinking and anti-semitism

This criticism stemmed from her recent statements regarding the military operation conducted by the Israeli Defense Forces against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

Satanovsky, himself of Jewish ethnicity, took offense at Zakharova’s position, which involved public criticism of Israel.

“Here’s Maria Zakharova, who, in essence, has a strong aversion towards Jews and openly opposes Israel, without any attempt to conceal it. Another woman who drinks heavily, yet she serves as a spokesperson for our Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Satanovsky said.

Телеведущий канала Соловьев Live Евгений Сатановский назвал Марию Захарову «пьяной шмарой» за ее антиизраильские высказывания.



Тот случай, когда даже российские пропагандисты признают, что в РФ на официальном уровне существует антисемитизм pic.twitter.com/XqfHCjkNs7 — Денис Казанський (@den_kazansky) October 20, 2023

https://english.nv.ua/nation/russian-tv-propagandist-accuses-diplomat-zakharova-of-heavy-drinking-anti-semitism-in-viral-video-50362144.html

