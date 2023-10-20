foccusser

Russian Il-76MD plane burst into flames during take-off in Dushanbe

Russian Telegram channels report that a Il-76MD military transport plane caught fire during take-off from a military airfield in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.

Source: Russian BazaMash Telegram channels 

Details: According to preliminary data, on the night of 19-20 October, a wheel exploded on the plane during acceleration, causing a fire to break out. The plane rolled out of the runway and burned down completely.

It is known that there were eight people on board. The crew was not injured.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/10/20/7425061/

