Russian Il-76MD plane burst into flames during take-off in Dushanbe

Russian Telegram channels report that a Il-76MD military transport plane caught fire during take-off from a military airfield in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.

Source: Russian Baza, Mash Telegram channels

Details: According to preliminary data, on the night of 19-20 October, a wheel exploded on the plane during acceleration, causing a fire to break out. The plane rolled out of the runway and burned down completely.

It is known that there were eight people on board. The crew was not injured.

