Russia deploys MiG-31 fighter jets in Sevastopol as Putin threatened

19 OCTOBER 2023

Satellite images show that Russia has deployed four MiG-31 fighter jets at the Belbek airfield in Sevastopol.

Source: Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities); OSINT analyst MT Anderson on Twitter (X)

Details: The images show that in addition to the Su-30s and Su-27s, there are four MiG-31 fighter jets on the runway.

Belbek airfield in Sevastopol

PHOTO: MT ANDERSON’S TWITTER

MiG-31 fighter jets at Belbek airfield in Sevastopol

PHOTO: MT ANDERSON’S TWITTER

Su-30 and Su-27 fighter jets at Belbek airfield in Sevastopol

PHOTO: MT ANDERSON’S TWITTER

Background:

Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Russian military jets equipped with Kh-47 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles will be patrolling the airspace over the Black Sea on a regular basis.

Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Air Force, suggested that such statements may be aimed at increasing tension, but they do not radically change anything for the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

