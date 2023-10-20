Russia deploys MiG-31 fighter jets in Sevastopol as Putin threatened

19 OCTOBER 2023
Satellite images show that Russia has deployed four MiG-31 fighter jets at the Belbek airfield in Sevastopol.
Source: Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities); OSINT analyst MT Anderson on Twitter (X)
Details: The images show that in addition to the Su-30s and Su-27s, there are four MiG-31 fighter jets on the runway.
Background:
- Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Russian military jets equipped with Kh-47 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles will be patrolling the airspace over the Black Sea on a regular basis.
- Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Air Force, suggested that such statements may be aimed at increasing tension, but they do not radically change anything for the Defence Forces of Ukraine.
