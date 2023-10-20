Rep. Jim Jordan Loses Third Consecutive Vote for House Speaker

Jordan is flogging a dead horse here. The first vote he received 200 votes, then 199 votes, today he managed 194. Surely the GOP can find a suitable candidate and put an end to this circus.
There is no one that enough people will get behind to make him speaker. McCarthy was typical of the idiots the GOP left wants to have in the slot.
The Democrats understand the problem in the GOP, an went along with the ouster of McCarthy so they sit back and pop some popcorn an enjoy the show. The party establishment (GOPe) hates people like Jordan and Gaetz, and the same establishment has shown why voters hate them. It doesn’t help that the GOPe hates the voters.
So why do you support Ukraine. Many of us are Conservative, not liberal
Why can’t Ted Cruz run? Nikki will be the more realistic GOP presidential candidate anyway.