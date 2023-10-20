Negotiations on Grain Initiative inappropriate, it works successfully without Russia – Centre for Strategic Communication

Negotiations on Moscow’s return to the Grain Initiative no longer make sense, since the humanitarian sea corridor is successfully operating without the Russian Federation, the Centre for Strategic Communication has said.

“The grain corridor of the new format is successfully operating without the participation of an aggressor state. Since September 2023, more than 30 vessels have used the new maritime corridor laid by Ukraine. Ukraine is a responsible supplier of products that, under any circumstances, is looking for ways to ensure the fulfillment of its obligations under the concluded agreements,” the Centre said on its Telegram channel.

According to the report, the successes of the new grain corridor demonstrate that Russia was an unnecessary link in the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

“Negotiations on Moscow’s return to the grain deals from which it itself withdrew no longer make sense. The successful operation of the new grain corridor became possible thanks to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, which ousted the Russian fleet from the northwestern waters of the Black Sea,” the Centre said.

The Centre said that Kyiv calls on partners to strengthen shipping capabilities in the Black Sea, in particular, organize patrolling and trawling of sea waters, as well as provide Ukraine with additional means to protect port infrastructure from Russian shelling.

https://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/942579.html

