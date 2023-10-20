More than 1,050 invaders, 200 units of military equipment eliminated in Tavria sector

20.10.2023 20:55

Russia lost more than 1,050 soldiers and 200 pieces of military equipment in the Tavria sector in the past day.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

“Over 200 units of enemy military equipment were damaged and destroyed in the past day. In the Tavria sector, the occupiers’ total losses – 1,051 persons. Combat actions continue,” the report says.

In the past day, the enemy launched one missile attack and 18 airstrikes, conducted 43 combat engagements, and launched 859 artillery strikes.

Missile and artillery units of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops performed 1,500 fire missions throughout the day. The enemy lost 1,051 people. Two invaders were captured.

As many as 143 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed, including 31 tanks, 74 AFVs, 6 artillery systems, 3 MLR systems, 18 UAVs and 10 vehicles. An ammunition depot was also destroyed. Another 63 units of weapons and military equipment were damaged, including 20 tanks.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated a record number of personnel, tanks and armored fighting vehicles of Russian invaders in one day.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...