20.10.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

During the battles of October 19, the defenders of Ukraine eliminated 1,380 Russian invaders at the front and destroyed more than fifty enemy tanks. The Russian army has suffered the greatest losses to date in manpower – minus 292,060 mercenaries since the beginning of the war.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this. According to estimates, the day before the soldiers “demilitarized” 250 units of Russian military equipment and weapons.

Thus, during the day, fighters burned 120 armored combat vehicles (9557 in total), 55 tanks (5047) and 29 artillery systems (7012) of the Russian Armed Forces.

In the sky, the defenders shot down eight Russian operational-tactical UAVs (5,326 in total) and one cruise missile (1,535).

On the ground, the soldiers eliminated four MLRS (822), as well as 33 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (9370) of the invaders.

Since the beginning of the invasion of the Russian Army, the Defense Forces have deprived it of 985 units of special equipment, 548 air defense systems, 324 helicopters and 320 aircraft, 20 ships/boats and a submarine.

Latest losses of the russian military

As OBOZ.UA reported, national guardsmen from the 11th brigade named after Mykhailo Grushevsky burned a large field warehouse of the occupiers’ military base in the south . The enemy stored artillery shells and anti-tank mines there.

For their part, the MTR fighters destroyed three tanks of the invaders in the Donetsk direction. The work of the BAPC operators of the 73rd center was shown on video.

We have only verified information in our Telegram channel OBOZ.UA and Viber. Don’t be fooled by fakes!

https://war.obozrevatel.com/silyi-oboronyi-za-sutki-unichtozhili-rossijskih-i-okkupantov.htm?_ga=2.118642826.2035070559.1696703871-1404911090.1673192140&_gl=1vcsks7_gaMTQwNDkxMTA5MC4xNjczMTkyMTQw_ga_JBX3X27G7H*MTY5Nzc3ODkxMi40MjMuMC4xNjk3Nzc4OTEyLjYwLjAuMA..

Like this: Like Loading...