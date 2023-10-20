Croatia hands over Entire Mi-8 helicopter inventory to Ukraine

10/20/2023

Croatia has confirmed that it has handed over all of it’s Mi-8 helicopters to Ukraine, according to the transcript of a meeting between US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Croatian counterpart Mario Banozic at the Pentagon in Oct. 19.

Austin thanked Croatia for it’s support for Ukraine and emphasized the importance of the country’s contributions, noting that it had provided more equipment besides the helicopters.

“We appreciate Croatia’s steadfast commitment to help Ukraine, and we can see that in your numerous military equipment donations, including all your Mi-8 helicopters and the forward deployment of your forces to NATO battle groups in Poland, Lithuania, and Hungary,” Austin said.

“[Croatia has made] impressive progress over the last 30 years, moving from the ravages of war in the 1990’s to becoming a fully integrated member of NATO and the European Union.”

For his part, Banozic added that supporting Ukraine in it’s fight against russian aggression shows Croatia’s determination to look to the future.

“Your personal leadership, most visible in joint efforts to assist Ukraine, represents our ability to build a better role for us and our nation for generations to come,” Banozic said.

