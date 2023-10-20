Biden compared Putin to Hamas: the Kremlin has already “repented”

Kateryna Prysiazhnyuk15:23, 20.10.23

The speaker of the leader of the Russian Federation complained about the allegedly “unacceptable tone” of the American president.

US President Joe Biden compared the actions of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin against Ukraine with the aggression of Hamas militants against Israel, and the Kremlin has already “lashed out”.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the American leader’s statement, writes TASS. The press secretary of the Russian leader claimed that Biden’s tone regarding Putin and the Russian Federation was “unacceptable”.

“We do not accept such a tone in relation to the Russian Federation and our president… There are many emotions in the speeches of various politicians, including high-ranking politicians and statesmen. But such rhetoric is hardly suitable for responsible leaders of states…” – “snarled “Peskov.

Important news – it’s worth knowing today

Early in the morning of February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation carried out a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, thousands of civilians were killed. This year, on Vladimir Putin’s birthday – October 7, Hamas militants attacked Israel – killed civilians, took prisoners and captured territories. The number of victims of militants exceeded a thousand people, it became known about the death of 18 citizens of Ukraine .

The USA has supported Ukraine and is an ally of the Israeli state. Joe Biden was in Kyiv during the full-scale war and visited Tel Aviv after the militant attack .

On October 20, the American president made an address on the issues of Ukraine and Israel. During this address, he compared Vladimir Putin to Hamas.

“Hamas and Putin present different threats. But they have something in common: they want to completely destroy the neighboring democracy. For Hamas, the purpose of existence is the destruction of Israel and the killing of Jews. At the same time, Putin denies that Ukraine has or ever had statehood. He claims that The USSR created Ukraine,” the head of state said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...