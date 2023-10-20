Another dark day for the Russian army: the enemy again tried to advance near Avdievka and suffered horrific losses (updated, photo, video)

Fierce fighting resumed near Avdeevka, Donetsk region.

Yesterday, October 19, real hell reigned there, eyewitnesses from the scene report.

The Russian occupiers tried to advance in several directions: in the Krasnogorovka area, north of the city; towards the slag storage tank of the Avdeevsky coke plant and from Vodyanoy (south of Avdeevka).

They marched in whole columns of armored vehicles – each from five to 30 units. Ukrainian defenders successfully burned them.

As a result, the enemy achieved virtually no success, but suffered horrific losses: over 900 soldiers and officers (in total , 1,380 invaders died on the fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war on October 19 ), under hundreds of tanks and other armored vehicles.

This is more than the Defense Forces managed to destroy when the Russians attempted to cross the Seversky Donets near the village of Belogorovka, Lugansk region in May 2022 . Then, let us recall, the enemy lost more than 80 tanks and armored vehicles, as well as about 485 people killed.

“The Russians have a real military catastrophe near Avdeevka,” Armed Forces officer Viktor, who is now fighting in the Donetsk region, commented on the incident to Dumskaya. “The most massive one-time losses of the Russian army since the beginning of a full-scale war.”

Some observers even compared yesterday’s battle with the events of 80 years ago on the so-called Kursk Bulge.

It is noteworthy that all these events took place at the time of the arrival of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Valery Zaluzhny, in Avdeevka.

Today, fighting in the Avdeevka area continues. The enemy has accumulated significant forces near the village of Novoselovka Vtoraya (north of Avdeevka) and is again trying to advance. An important direction of his attack remains the AKHZ slag storage tank – its capture will allow establishing fire control over the entire plant.

“Apparently, the enemy is experiencing serious problems with command and control of troops and coordination between units, and therefore accumulates in such herds, which are more appropriate on the battlefields of World War II than now. Such “armored fists” are extremely vulnerable, as the Ukrainian defenders clearly demonstrated, but the Russians have a lot of iron and people, so the attacks will continue for some time. It looks like they need a bloody nose for at least some success in this place,” says Dumskoy military expert Viktor Bosnyak.

UPDATED AT 1:42 p.m. From temporarily occupied Donetsk they report that the city’s hospitals and morgues are overcrowded and are no longer accepting the wounded and the bodies of the dead.

