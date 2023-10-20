Oleg Davigora23:47, 20.10.23

The part of the Russian population that does not support President Vladimir Putin should be isolated or destroyed, State Duma deputy Andriy Gurulyov said on the broadcast of the propaganda TV channel “Russia-1”.

According to the idea of ​​Gurulyov, a united Russian and a member of the defense committee of the lower house, about 20% of Russian citizens can be subject to “destruction”. This is approximately 29 million people, according to Rosstat, which estimates the country’s population at 146.4 million people.

At the moment, society “trusts the president by 80%”, Gurulyov said, adding that this is “the level of cohesion that exists today”.

“And I would like that in this society of ours, all this rot that has remained, it should be, if not isolated, then at least somehow destroyed,” Gurulyov said.

He also expressed confidence that Putin, who has ruled Russia for the longest time since Joseph Stalin, will win the upcoming spring 2024 presidential election.

“I know for a fact that he will win by a landslide. So, I never dreamed of all this nonsense, which there are Macrons, Bidens, and all these Scholtzes, and so on, and the like,” said the deputy.

