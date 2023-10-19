Within 24 hours, Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers liquidated 630 invaders and shot down a Russian plane and helicopter.

10/19/2023

During the fighting at the front on October 18, the Ukrainian Defense Forces thinned the Russian army by 630 troops. To date, a total of 290,680 occupiers from the Russian Federation have been liquidated.

The defenders also burned another 128 weapons and equipment with which the invaders came to our land to kill and destroy all living things. Updated data on enemy losses was released by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The news is being updated…

As OBOZ.UA reported, SBU cyber specialists destroyed five enemy video surveillance systems. The defenders simply “blinded” the latest equipment of the invaders – four Muroms and one Pergamon – with kamikaze drones.

