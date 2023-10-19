Ukraine Recovery SWOT

Turkey and Ukraine econ and geopolitics geek

I am speaking today at Chatham House on the state and prospects for the Ukrainian economy. I know it’s a bit naff – and I did not go to business school – but I think a SWOT framework helps explain the story.

I would start here by arguing that the Ukraine recovery/reconstruction is the most important eco-strategic project for the West since the fall of Communism in 1989, and the transition from plan to market which saw the creation of the EBRD – this project is that important: