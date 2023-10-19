Türkiye confident that Black Sea Grain Initiative can be revived

Türkiye is convinced that the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative is possible and continues to make efforts in this direction, staying in contact with both the main participants and those who can facilitate the process.

Source: Yağmur Ahmet Güldere, Turkish Ambassador to Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrinform, reported by European Pravda

Quote: “We believe that the Grain Initiative can be revived. Our specialised departments are in touch with their counterparts.”

Details: Güldere expressed the opinion that the Black Sea Grain Initiative became a reality thanks to Türkiye’s cooperation with the UN, Ukraine and Russia.

Quote: “Thus, our contacts with all these players are ongoing. We keep in touch with other parties that can also play a role in the resumption of the agreement. Yes, we are now at the stage where some people consider this corridor to be ‘outdated’. But we believe that this is not the case, and we are continuing our diplomatic efforts to restore it.”

Vasyl Bodnar, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Türkiye, noted that the Black Sea Grain Initiative from Ukrainian ports could function without Russia’s participation, which, according to him, is an “unnecessary link” in it.

Russia announced its withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative in mid-summer. After that, there were hopes for a long time that the influence of the Turkish president would persuade Moscow to return to the grain deal, but this did not happen.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/10/19/7424909/

