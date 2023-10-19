The US will send artillery shells originally intended for Ukraine to Israel – Axios

Oleg Davigora21:57, 19.10.23

U.S. officials suggested that redirecting the shells would not have an immediate impact on Ukraine’s ability to fight Russian forces.

The Pentagon plans to send tens of thousands of 155-mm artillery shells to Israel, which were intended for Ukraine from the US reserve stocks a few months ago

The Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Defense Ministry have told their American counterparts that they urgently need artillery shells in preparation for a ground invasion of Gaza and a potential escalation of the war by Hezbollah along the Israel-Lebanese border, Israeli officials say, reports Axios with reference to three Israeli officials familiar with the situation.

But it is unclear whether US military supplies to Ukraine could be stretched if the war between Israel and Hamas escalates into a wider regional conflict.

A US military official told Axios that he could not provide details on the specific weapons being shipped to Israel.

He said the Defense Department and US Transportation Command have robust global deployment and distribution capabilities that can continue to support Israel as well as other nations.

“We are engaged in comprehensive coordination within the Department of Defense. This includes working closely with our combatant commands to determine what munitions and equipment from American arsenals can be rapidly provided for Israel’s needs,” a US military official said.

US military aid to Israel

Since a Hamas attack on Israel sparked the war on October 7, the Israeli military has significantly increased its use of artillery, both in the Gaza Strip and in clashes with Hezbollah on the border with Lebanon.

The ammunition intended for Ukraine was part of the US weapons arsenal, which is stored in Israel as part of an agreement between the countries. Only US military personnel have access to weapons storage facilities. But under an agreement between the countries, Israel can use these munitions in a war scenario at short notice with US approval.

After the Hamas attack on October 7, the IDF made an initial assessment of its immediate weapons needs and handed them over to the Pentagon. One of the requests was to return tens of thousands of 155mm artillery shells to replenish depleted US emergency aid stocks in Israel in case the Israeli military needed to use the shells at short notice, Israeli officials said. Israeli officials said the US had agreed and would send artillery shells to Israel in the coming weeks.

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, said that they are able to provide support to both Israel and Ukraine, while maintaining “common international defense”.

