“The real Putin is undergoing intensive treatment, Xi had a ‘project’: Zhdanov pointed out the details

Kateryna Schwartz22:10, 19.10.23

The president of the Russian Federation is sick and mostly stays at one of his residences, the expert said.

The real president of the Russian Federation, Volodymyr Putina, is sick and undergoing intensive treatment, and one of his doubles flew to China to see Xi Jinping, military expert Oleg Zhdanov said.

“Xi as the curator of the Russian Federation… I understand that these were reviews that Xi had to approve. The “new Putin” project is what it will most likely be called,” he said .

As he added, according to available information, Putin is ill and is mostly in one of his residences, where he is undergoing intensive treatment.

“According to some sources, the doctors do not leave him, they are already on duty almost in the next room with that Putin, who could not articulate with his right hand, limped. His gait was like this… due to a disease of the spine, as some say. He coughed , couldn’t talk constantly, and didn’t have a very ruddy appearance. And the current one, look at how he waves his hands at the press conference. By the way, he got a puncture: at the airport, he greeted Chinese representatives and racist diplomats with his left hand, and already with Xi Jinping – with the right. Although we know that Putin’s right hand was practically incapacitated, he gestured with it very little,” Zhdanov shared his observations.

The expert also drew attention to the manner of conversation:

“He, the previous Putin, never allowed himself any bullshit, like “bl*”, this one allows it, and this one gets mad. He always calmly answered questions. This one, like a lifeblood, as if he has an “needle” in one place.”

Zhdanov is sure that no one listens to the real sick Putin:

“There is a collective Putin in charge, the Kremlin clan that was around him before.”

(C)UNIAN 2023

