The German ambassador put an end to the issue of providing Ukraine with Taurus missiles

Oleg Davigora21:26, 19.10.23

He recalled Germany’s preparation of a new aid package for Ukraine in the amount of one billion euros.

German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger said that the government in Berlin will not supply long-range Taurus missiles to Kyiv . He told in an interview with “European Truth” that the Ukrainian side was informed about this decision.

“Currently, there will be no deliveries of Taurus missiles to Ukraine. In my opinion, the federal government and the chancellor of Germany have made this very clear. We have also informed the Ukrainian government about this decision, and in detail. And for now, this is all I can say publicly about this excuse,” said the diplomat.

“It will also include really important components that will help strengthen your anti-aircraft defense. By the way, today Germany – perhaps, if you do not take into account the USA – is the leading country investing in your air defense,” Jaeger said.

According to him, Germany will provide Ukraine with another Patriot complex. It is a complete system, which includes a command post, a radar, several launchers and missiles.

